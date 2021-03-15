Elections for Senate’s chairman, deputy were engineered: Fazl

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday claimed that the recent Senate elections for the post of chairman and deputy chairman were “engineered” by state institutions.

While addressing a press conference here, the Pakistan Democratic Movement president asked why were the legitimate votes rejected after the conclusion of polling.

“The interference of institutions in the Senate elections is visible. All institutions were blind during the election of the deputy chairman.”

He added that in the past, members of different parties had misused their votes but, the betrayal of a single member does not change the stance of the party as a whole.

The JUI-F chief further said that Tuesday’s PDM meeting would also discuss the future course of action, including the long march.

Fazl also claimed that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was being threatened as NAB had approached the Lahore High Court to cancel her bail.

“Is NAB a spokesperson for the institutions? NAB is confirming our position by becoming the spokesperson of other institutions, now the courts have become our last hope,” he said.

“In my personal opinion, if we don’t submit resignations from this parliament then there may not be a lot of benefit to the long march,” he said.