Elections Act 2017 brought to reduce effect of disqualification: CJP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Deliberating the Elections Act 2017, which paved the way for disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif to regain presidency of the PML-N, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked how having a party chief who is not eligible to contest elections is in contradiction with the constitution.

Barrister Farogh Naseem, representing opposition MNA Sheikh Rashid, told the court that the law was brought only 17 days after Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court in Panamagate case.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar — heading the three-member bench hearing the case — remarked that the purpose of the legislation was to reduce to the effect of disqualification.

The court asked Naseem to explain how the act was in contradiction with the Constitution.

The counsel replied that according to Article 63-A of the Constitution, important powers were vested in the office of party chief, including disqualification of a legislator belonging to their party. The party chief can also influence legislation and election of prime minister, Naseem argued.