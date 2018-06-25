ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday issued tickets to at least 13 female leaders for 13 general seats in National Assembly.

According to the list, as many as nine PTI women will contest for the general seats from Punjab while four others will be participating from Sindh province.

List of PTI women participating in polls are Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan from NA-72 Sialkot, Nadia Aziz, NA-90 Sargodha, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, NA-115 Jhang, Dr. Yasmin Raashid, NA-125 Lahore. Fatima Tahir Cheema, NA-168 Bahawalnagar, Khadeeja Aamir, NA-173 Bahawalpur, Tehmina Dasti, NA-182 Muzaffargarh, Syeda Zahira Basit Bukhari, NA-184 Muzaffargarh, Zartaj Gul, NA-191 Dera Ghazi Khan, Halima Bhutto, NA-200 Larkana, Qurat Ul Ain, NA-201 Larkana, Flight Lieutenant Retd. Musarrat Shah, NA-202 Kamber Shahdadkot and Ghazala Hussain, NA-211 Naushahro Feroze.