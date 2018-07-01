Elections: 20,000 cameras to be installed in Sindh

Special Correspondent

The Sindh Cabinet on Saturday decided to install 20000 day and night vision cameras at 5776 polling station to monitor the entire polling process right from the start of the polling to its completion and counting of the votes.

The Caretaker Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman chaired a meeting at his office here on Saturday. All the caretaker cabinet members, Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman, IGP Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Information Qazi Shahid Pervez, Secretary GA Zulfiqar Shah, and other concerned secretaries, Chairman National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Brigadier Taufiq Ahmed and others.

The chief minister said that in the last cabinet meeting keeping view the shortage of time [election 2018] had approved an exemption from the operation of Sindh Public Procurement Rules 2009 regarding procurement of equipment and services for video surveillance system for highly sensitive polling stations.

He said that the surveillance of all the polling stations was very necessary to make the system of polling station right from the start of the polling process to the end and then counting and sealing of the bags [votes]. “Since the amount [funds] involved in the procurement of the CCTV and other required equipment was very high, therefore I had assigned the task to the chief secretary to negotiate with the NRTC so that the entire project could be commissioned at minimum cost,” he told the cabinet.

Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman said that NRTC had offered a rate of Rs1 million cost per polling station for the purchase of CCTV camera. “Hence, for 4154 polling stations cost comes to Rs4.154 billion,” he said and added later the home department estimated a revised cost for 5000 polling stations to Rs1.79 billion for the purchase of CCTV camera system.

The chief secretary further said that in consultation with the chief minister he decided to the acquisition of CCTV camera system on a rental basis.The chief secretary said that the NRTC came up with a fresh proposal of Rs915 million, excluding GST for 5000 polling stations comprising 15000 CCTV cameras.