Election tribunal disqualifies former PM Abbasi under Article 62(1)(f)

RAWALPINDI: The appellate election tribunal Wednesday disqualified former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for “concealing facts and withholding information from voters” in his nomination forms submitted for NA-57 Murree — his home constituency.

In its written verdict, the tribunal said that Abbasi does not meet the requirements under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The verdict read that the former premier was found “guilty of concealment of facts and withholding of the complete information from his voters.”

It said that Abbasi “is not an honest and Ameen person and after such declaration, declare him as not a qualified person to be elected or chosen as a Member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) within the meaning of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.”

The verdict was announced by head of the tribunal Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi.