Election to prove year 2018 as real change:Miraj

Staff Reporter

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh and Vice President of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Sindh, Dr. Miraj ul Huda has said that election-2018 will prove as a real change in the country.

The MMA will contest election on every national and provincial constituency from Karachi to Kashmoor and will not leave the field vacant, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The MMA 12 points’ manifesto is voice of nation’s heart, he added. He said that timely and transparent election is the only solution to problems.