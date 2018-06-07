Election to prove year 2018 as real change:Miraj

4

Staff Reporter

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh and Vice President of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Sindh, Dr. Miraj ul Huda has said that election-2018 will prove as a real change in the country.
The MMA will contest election on every national and provincial constituency from Karachi to Kashmoor and will not leave the field vacant, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.
The MMA 12 points’ manifesto is voice of nation’s heart, he added. He said that timely and transparent election is the only solution to problems.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR