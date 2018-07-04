Election to further strengthen democratic system: President

LAHORE : President Mamnoon Hussain has said that the general elections being held in Pakistan will further strengthen the democratic and political system in the country.

Addressing the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Lahore, the President said he is confident that the upcoming democratic government will continue the process of economic development and welfare of the masses.

The President said that Pakistan’s importance has been enhanced on world level due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Mamnoon Hussain pointed out that trust of foreign investors is being restored due to peaceful environment in the country.

He said we need to focus on value added products to promote exports of Pakistan.

Mamnoon Hussain said that Pakistan is an investment-friendly country and international investors are fully interested to invest in Pakistan due to effective steps being taken by the government.

He urged the business community to explore new trade opportunities.

He expressed the hope that diplomatic corps would play a positive role by urging the investors, traders and industrialists of their respective countries to avail the opportunities.

