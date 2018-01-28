Election to be referendum for new Pakistan: Nawaz

Blue-eyed was acquitted despite his confession: Maryam

Our Correspondent

Jaranwala

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said that General Election 2018 would prove to be a referendum, and people would once again repose full confidence in the continuity of progressive and pro-people policies of Pakistan Muslim League-N government.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at Jinnah Stadium, he said the people of Jaranwala and Faisalabad had endorsed the PML-N policies of eliminating load-shedding, terrorism, and putting the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

The former prime minister enthralled the participants by comparing his meeting with that of Lahore where a large number of empty chairs were displayed during the meeting of three main opposition parties. He said there was no parallel between the meeting of PML-N and other political parties.

He said the huge participation of people in the PML-N meetings, was the dawn of a new prosperous and fully developed Pakistan.

He said millions of people voted him to power but he was disqualified afterwards. “My fault was that I had not received salary from my son and hence I was disqualified and asked to vacate the prime minister’s house.” “Now, I have come to people’s court who could well adjudge my fault,” he added

He said the journey between Islamabad to Lahore needed just four hours, but he covered that distance in four days. He said he was surprised by the enthusiasm of people on GT Road and the same enthusiasm was evident in the Jaranwala meeting.

He said elections would be a referendum for a new Pakistan where every person would get a respectable job and load-shedding would vanish forever. Nawaz Sharif said he had a solemn pledge with the people to end load-shedding in his five-year tenure, but he was disqualified after four years. “Despite that, I am proud of fulfilling my promise and pledge.” Similarly, the promise to link Jaranwala with Motorway had also been fulfilled, he added.

He said he would again visit Jaranwala during election days as he had deep love for the people of Jaranwala and Faisalabad.

Recalling the year 1999 when he decided to opt for atomic explosions, he said that there was no shortage and dearth of electricity and the PML-N government was planning to export

electricity to other countries at that juncture.

He recalled that there was no terrorism and country was making progress by leaps and bounds and people were getting jobs. Schools and colleges were being established and Pakistan

was going to emerge as an economic tiger but Musharraf took over government, which eventually disrupted the pace of progress and prosperity.

He said he was again voted to power after 13 long years, and he had to spend seven years in exile and 14 months in jail during that ordeal. He said when he came to power again, people were facing long load-shedding hours and incidents of terrorism. There was no electricity and gas, and the country was facing turmoil, he added.

He said the PML-N government once gain rooted out terrorism, though sporadic cases of terrorism were occurring again, as an elected prime minister had been disqualified. Regarding recent drone attack, he said during his tenure, he had made it clear to US President Obama that Pakistan was a sovereign country and it would not allow anybody to intrude on its soil.

Nawaz Sharif galvanised his supporters, as he slammed his political opponents. “Is it a crime to not draw a salary from your son?” Nawaz questioned the attendees of the rally. “I was ousted because of this crime.”

“I came to the public’s court to get justice,” he said. “I see the same spirit here in Jaranwala that I saw when I got out to seek the public’s support on the Grand Trunk Road.” He reminded the people that he had promised in Jaranwala to construct a motorway. “Raise your hands and tell me, did I not fulfil my promise?” he said. “Nawaz Sharif always fulfils his promises.”

Maryam Nawaz took the stage prior to Nawaz’s address and implored the rally’s attendees to rise up against the injustices in Pakistan. “Do you accept a Pakistan where the public’s vote has the lowest worth,” questioned Maryam. “Are you willing to accept a Pakistan in which an elected prime minister attends court summons, along with his daughter, but dictators such as Musharraf pay no heed to the court,” she said. Jibing at political opponent Imran Khan, she asked the attendees if they were willing to accept a Pakistan where the judiciary was biased toward a ‘ladlaa’ (favourite).

“After God, the public’s court holds the most power,” she said, stressing that the public should support her unjustly ousted father in his journey for justice. Maryam urged Jaranwala’s public to rise and punish the ‘conspiring pawns.’ “We will continue to fight the battle for the right of people,” she said. Maryam Nawaz indirectly hit out at PTI chief Imran Khan, referring to him as the ‘blue eyed boy’ of the courts and said that he was acquitted despite confessing to his crimes.

Before the rally, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique shared on social media that the lion’s roar will echo in Jaranwala. “Even a thousand crocodiles cannot fight one lion,” he wrote in the tweet. In another tweet, he wished luck to Talal Chaudhry and Nawaz Sharif.