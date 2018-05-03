Election posters in war ruined Iraq offer a flicker of hope

Mosul

Election posters plastered on the bullet-riddled walls of a girls’ school in the Old City of Iraq’s Mosul pledge a better future for those casting their ballot at a nationwide vote. The contrast is most absorbing to the onlookers.

But the scenes of devastation that surround them almost 10 months after the Daesh group (IS) was forced from the country’s second city belie the hopeful claims. “Iraq is moving forward,” reads an advert for candidate Laith Ahmad Hassan, standing for Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi’s Victory Alliance at the May 12 parliamentary poll.

“We will continue the process of reconstruction and offer the benefits to the people,” says a poster for contender Fares Sheikh Sadik from a Kurdish party. The scars left from the months of grueling fighting it took to oust Daesh from Mosul — the Iraqi capital of their so-called “caliphate” — are still visible all over the city. Streets lie in ruins, decomposing bodies rot beneath rubble and unexploded ordnance poses a constant threat.

Despite this backdrop of devastation, candidates are trying their hardest to drum up support. They have staged sporting and cultural events, handed out free cake to passersby and hired convoys of cars to cruise around the city blasting out music.

The prize is an attractive one and 938 hopefuls are vying for power in Nineveh province, where some 80 percent of the 2.3 million registered voters live in Mosul. Thirty-four seats, including three for minority groups, are up for grabs in this melting pot region that has seen ethnic and religious differences often fuel conflict.—Agencies