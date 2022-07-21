Election of CM Punjab: Imran Khan to reach Lahore today

Islamabad: Ahead of the election for the Chief Minister Punjab on July 22, Chairman PTI Imran Khan will reach Lahore today and address the parliamentary parties of the PTI and PML-Q.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry Thursday tweeted that Imran Khan will also hold a meeting with the nominated Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Fawad Chaudhry hoped they would get the “magical number” ahead of the Punjab CM election.

عمران خان آج لاہور پہنچیں گے تحریک انصاف اور مسلم لیگ ق کی پارلیمانی پارٹی سے خطاب کرینگے اور نامزد وزیر اعلیٰ چوہدری پرویز الہی عمران خان سے ملاقات کریں گے، کل کے بھرپور ردعمل کے بعد اب معاملات مکمل قابو میں ہیں امید ہے کامل اکثریت حاصل کر لیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 21, 2022

All the members of PTI and PML-Q are directed to attend the joint parliamentary party meeting. With the participation of members in the meeting, the parliamentary numbers of PTI and PML-Q will be finally revealed.

It is noteworthy that to clinch the throne of CM Punjab, a candidate is required to get at least 186 votes in the 371-member house. After the Punjab by-polls, the PTI and PML-Q collectively enjoy a majority of 188 – enough to win the election.

PTI accuses PDM of horse-trading

The Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) accused the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of luring its members of the Punjab Assembly with money in a bid to win the election of the leader of the house, scheduled for July 22.

“Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of the Sindh House horse-trading that happened in Islamabad with up to Rs50 crores being offered to buy MPAs,” former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He claimed that the main architect behind this was PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who he said “gets NRO for his corruption and purchases people with looted wealth. He shd [should] be jailed.”

The former premier said this is not only an attack on our democracy but also on the moral fabric of our society. “Had SC (Supreme Court) taken action and debarred these turncoats for life it would have acted as a deterrent,” he added. “Don’t Handlers of US regime change conspiracy’s Imported govt realise severe damage being done to the nation?”

Sindh House in the federal capital came to the limelight in March when several ruling PTI lawmakers had announced that they would not follow the party line in the National Assembly ahead of the voting on a no-confidence motion against then prime minister Imran Khan that saw his ouster from power after one of the dissidents revealed that at least 24 MNAs were staying the infamous location.