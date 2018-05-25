Election indispensable for stability, lasting democracy in country

Irfan inaugurates state-of-the-art lab at Diabetic Centre

Zubair Qureshi

Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui Thursday termed general election 2018 as indispensable for stability and strong democracy in the country as well as for its positive image at international level.

Irfan Siddiqui was talking to media persons after inaugurating a state-of-the-art clinical laboratory at The Diabetic Center, located at Murree Expressway.

He said the country would face bad consequences, if anyone imposed or tried to impose his own opinion over the opinion of masses like happened in the past. Siddiqui said the present government had successfully completed its tenure and conducted Senate election despite rumours spread by different sections. Similarly General Elections for the year 2018 will be conducted in time. Irfan Siddiqui said for transparent elections, elements of merit, fairplay, transparency and sanctity should be upheld and maintained during the election.

While giving an obvious reference to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and expressing his concerns, he pointed out that targeting a specific party and its leadership, creating hurdles for them in running election campaign, attacking someone and media’s biase toward a specific party are all not good happenings before electoral process. “Only election that allows masses to convey their real opinion will be the true election”, he observed.

Irfan Siddiqui earlier visited the laboratory and appreciated the installation of latest medical equipment in The Diabetic Center and said the number of diabetic patients is rising day by day which is alarming.

He said creation of a state-of-the-art Diabetic Center for diagnosis and treatment of diabetes is a worth appreciable step. Philanthropists should extend maximum support for the uplift of such centres. The availability of such a well-equipped charitable centre is indeed a blessing for diabetic patients of Islamabad and surroundings which came forward to help needy without any support of the government, he said. He appreciated the spirit and dedication of the doctors of the centre and other staff for contributing to this noble cause. Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui earlier inaugurated the laboratory and took round of the centre.

Chairman Board of Directors, The Diabetic Centre, Dr. Asjad Hameed, Director Tahir Abbasi, Chief Executive Officer, Naveed Hameed and Director Muhammad Umar Kamal were also present on the occasion.