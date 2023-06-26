QUETTA – Balochistan High Court has delayed the elections for Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board until July 17th, 2023.

Pakistan Cricket Board, which is facing several issues following the change of administration, now faces another situation as its current system comes under scrutiny.

In a recent court order, BHC directed officials to delay elections which are slated to be held on June 27th, 2023.

The court order comes as the process to elect the new PCB chairman is underway with two members of the former management committee approaching the court. The petitioners urged the court to stay the elections of the chairman and suspend the BOG until it gives a verdict on their petitions.

Earlier, PCB patron-in-chief, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, picked two candidates for the BOG and one of them is elected as chairman. At PPP’s demand, Najam Sethi withdrew from the election race, while PM Shehbaz nominated Zaka Ashraf and Mustafa Ramday as his candidates on the PCB’s BOG.

The recent situation emerges at crucial times when ICC and Indian board are set to announce the schedule for ODI World Cup and the recent delay in polls will create further hurdles for PCB which is facing challenges.