Election expenditures: ECP issues notices to PM Imran, others

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday has issued notices to more than 100 leaders including Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for not fulfilling legal requirements regarding election expenditures.

The commission stated that the documents submitted by the members lacked name and contact number of the publishers while copies of the material printed for election campaign were also not attached.

According to the list, the notices have been issued to 96 National Assembly (NA) and 46 provincial assemblies members.

Earlier, the victorious candidates were asked to send their election expenses information to the relevant Returning Officer (RO).

