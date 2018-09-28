Election drama by India in IOK political gimmick: Sehrai

Srinagar

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has said that the election drama enacted by India is a political gimmick to hoodwink the international community about the Kashmir dispute and the prevailing situation of the territory.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir were demanding plebiscite and not the so-called elections. He said that polls conducted by India in the territory could not be a substitute to the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman pointed out that the people of Kashmir should be cautious of the hollow slogans of India and completely boycott the upcoming local bodies’ and panchayat elections in the territory. He said that the Indian rulers had started a military operation in the territory for holding the farcical elections and had accelerated the arrest spree in the territory.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that the occupation authorities had turned the entire Kashmir Valley into a jail before the elections which had no moral, political and legal justification. He said that the people of Kashmir had not rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the so-called elections but for securing their right to self-determination.—KMS

