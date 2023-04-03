Election delay case: Supreme Court to announce verdict on Tuesday amid ruling alliance’s dissent

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Monday reserved the verdict in the case of delay in the election date of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with the decision set to be announced tomorrow (Tuesday).

A three-member bench spearheaded by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the petition today.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the incumbent government submitted a statement through the Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Awan, requesting the formation of a full court to hear the case. The court observed that the plea for a full court was rejected as of now, and mentioned to a larger bench instead.

During the arguments, Attorney General mentioned rules for applications under Article 184(3); Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial observed that verdict of Justice Qazi Faez Isa did not include a directive, but a desire.

Justice Munib Akhtar remarked that on one hand, the ruling alliance urged for the full court to hear the case and simultaneously, they want the hearing to be stopped.

Attorney General argued that judges who were not part of the nine-member bench should hear the case, stressing the matter of a 3-2 and 4-3 verdict should be decided by the remaining two judges.

Later in the proceedings, the chief justice remarked that no law allowed any regulatory authority to delay elections. He quoted the example of 1988 when elections were postponed on court orders, and it issues such orders considering ground realities.

Court also shared the ruling on no-confidence posed by the ruling alliance, saying the media has been quoting political parties’ reservation over the bench, and asked how can you present arguments before us If you don’t trust us?

At one point during the hearing, Attorney General observed armed forces report is a sensitive issue, and sought an in-camera briefing. The court directed the defense secretary to explain the unavailability of armed forces for general elections duty. Judge ruled that the court needs an exact number of security personnel required for elections.

CJP also commented on the current account and fiscal deficit and asked about the impact of releasing Rs20 billion for the polls.