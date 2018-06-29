Election commission issues notice to Nawaz over party name on July 9

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notice to PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif to appear before the commission in a petition arguing the party cannot be registered with name of a disqualified person.

Nawaz, who was disqualified in the Panamagate verdict last year and later removed from his own party’s presidency has been asked to appear on July 9.On the other hand, a three-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to appear in the court today (Friday) over a petition seeking registration of treason case against them.

A three-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Justice Mazahir Alil Akbar Naqvi released the written order.

The court while summoning Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday ordered both the parties to clear their position after appearing before the court.The petition was filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique saying that Nawaz Sharif interview falls in the ambit of treason, while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi disclosed the proceedings of a very important meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to Nawaz Sharif.

The petitioner prayed the court to take action against the former premiers.

The petitioner had taken the plea that the controversial statement of Nawaz Sharif had caused damage to national integrity.