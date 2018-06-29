Election commission extends polling time by an hour to ensure maximum turnout

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday extended the time by an hour for polling in the July 25 general elections in order to ensure the maximum participation of voters, according to a statement by the commission.

As per the revised timings, polling will now be held from 8am to 6pm, for a total of 10 hours without any recess.

Sources said this is the first time the polling duration has been extended across the board in the country’s electoral history.

Interestingly, the ECP rejected on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request to extend polling time for the upcoming election.

The electoral body remarked that the polling time will be from 8am to 5pm, adding that it cannot be extended.

The polling time will be extended in a situation of extreme emergency on the day of the election, the ECP had noted.

On Tuesday, Imran Khan-led PTI had written a letter to secretary ECP requesting for an extension in the polling for elections.

The party feared that the hot weather will deter people from leaving their houses in the morning to cast their votes, therefore, ECP should extend the polling time.