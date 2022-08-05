Election Commission asks political parties to submit accounts statements for FY22

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday reminded all political parties of Pakistan to submit their statements for accounts for the financial year 2022 on or before August 29.

In a statement published on the Commission’s official website, the electoral watchdog said, “In terms of section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 read with section 204 of the Act ibid and rule 159 and 160 of the Election Rules, 2017, thereof, that they [political parties] are required to file with Election Commission their Consolidated Statement of Accounts for [the] financial year, ended on 30th June, (2021-2022) on or before 29th August 2022.”

It must be noted that Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a Political Party shall submit to the Commission a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant on Form-D containing:

a) Annual income and expenses

b) Sources of its funds

c) Assets and liabilities.

This form ought to be submitted within sixty days from the close of a financial year.

The statement also said that the statement to be submitted to the Election Commission should accompany a report of a Chartered Accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer, authorized by the “Party Head” stating that:

a) No funds from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017 were received by the Political Party

b) The statement contains an accurate financial position of the political party.

