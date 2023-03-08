Election Commission announces schedule for Punjab elections

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top electoral watchdog has announced that elections for the local legislature of Punjab will be held on April 30.

The Election Commission of Pakistan announced the poll date after all stakeholders build a consensus, it said in a statement as candidates can submit their papers till March 14 which will be scrutinized by March 22.

The commission announced that candidates could withdraw their nomination papers by April 5th and election symbols to candidates will be allotted afterward.

The development comes days after President Dr Arif Alvi unveiled election date for the provincial assembly of country’s most populated region.

Delay over Punjab and KP assemblies’ polls becomes the bone of contention until the country’s top court took suo moto and directed ECP to hold elections within 90 days.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…