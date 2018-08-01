Election campaign martyrs receive tributes in Moscow

Jumma Khan Mari hails fair election

Observer Report

Islamabad

A gathering was organised by Pakistan Embassy Moscow to pay tributes to all martyred of general elections. A large number of Pakistani Community in Russia attended the gathering. Pictures of Shaheed Haroon Bilour, Shaheed Siraj Riasani and Shaheed Ikram Ullah Gandapur were placed and candlelight vigil held in Pakistan Embassy Moscow.

The event was started with fatiha khawani. Ambassador Qazi Khalil Ullah addressed the gathering. Founder of Overseas Pakistani Baloch Unity Dr Juma Khan Marri along with his supporters also attended the gathering. Talking to media, Dr Juma Khan said that India and all anti-Pakistan forces are sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan particularly in Balochistan but now Baloch community stand united and that is the reason of their healthy turnout during elections in Balochistan.

He appreciated Election Commission of Pakistan, law enforcing agencies and Government of Pakistan for carrying out free and fair elections.

Share on: WhatsApp