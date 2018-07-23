Election campaign concludes at midnight tonight

ISLAMABAD : The election campaign by political parties and independent candidates concluded across the country at midnight tonight for the general elections to be heldon Wednesday (July 25).

Political leaders and contesting candidates made their last ditch efforts through public gatherings, corner meetings and door to door campaigns to garner maximum public support. They wind up their election campaign at 12:00midnight.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notification in this regard.

Against the National Assembly’s seats, about 3,675 candidates are in the electoral race whereas about 8,895 for the provincial legislatures.

According to the data shared by the ECP, 1,696 candidates are vying for the National Assembly’s constituencies from Punjab and 4,242 for the provincial legislature.

From Sindh, 872 are contesting for the National Assembly seats and 2,382 for the provincial assembly.

Total contesting candidates for the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are 760 and 1,264 for the provincial assembly.

For Balochistan’s National Assembly seats, there are a total of 303 candidates and 1,007 for its provincial assembly seats.

In Islamabad, seventy six candidates are in the race for three seats of National Assembly.

According to the electoral rolls, 105.96 million voters are eligible to cast the vote.

In all, 85,307 polling stations have been set up across the country. Over 20,000 polling stations have been declared sensitive and CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside all the sensitive polling stations.

According to an ECP official, electronic and print media would also avoid telecasting or publishing advertisements for the purpose of political campaign which tends to malign or favour a particular political party.

He said under Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, no person would convene, hold or attend any public meeting and promote or join any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of 48 hours ending at midnight following the conclusion of poll.

He said any person, who contravened the provisions of law, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with Rs1 lac fine.

A monitoring and control room headed by Director General Administration has also been established in ECP to address the complaints.

Details of army personnel deployed on duty on election day has also been issued by ECP. A total of 3,70,000 army personnel including 1,00,000 serving and 1,90,000 reserve force will be deployed on duty on July 25.

It will be public holiday on the election day whilst the ministry of water and power has also been directed by the election commission not to carry out loadshedding on the polling day.

