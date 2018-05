Staff Reporter

Rotarian Tazeem Ahmad Kambo Member Rotary Club of Lahore Model Town was elected Rotary District Governor 2020-21 for District 3272 Pakistan at the Annual Rotary District Conference 2018 which concluded at Hotel Margalla Islamabad on 6th May, 2018.

Rtn. Adnan Saboor Rohaila of Rotary Club of Peshawar South obtained 96 votes and Rtn. Tazeem Ahmad Kambo of Rotary Club of Lahore Model Town obtained