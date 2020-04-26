Elders in Pakistan could follow a guideline to avoid Covid-19

Observer Report

Beijing

Elderly people in Pakistan could follow a guideline issued by the Chinese Geriatrics Society to safe themselves from the COVID-19, said a report published by China Economic Net.

The report says, whole society in Pakistan is under pressure to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Among them the seniors are the most vulnerable, as they make up the vast majority of the severe and critical cases.

To fight against the pandemic, the Chinese Geriatrics Society has issued two guidelines for the elderly to prevent and control the COVID-19. One of them is the “General rules for the prevention and control of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the elderly”.