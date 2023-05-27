Elderly women protest against authorities’ anti-people policies in Jammu

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, elderly women held a protest demonstration in Jammu against the anti-people policies of the au-thorities.

The aggrieved elderly women protested in front of the office of District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu, against denial of old age pension for the last three months.

They were carrying placards and were raising slogans for seeking old-age pension, which has been stopped for no reasons.

A meeting of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter was held in Islamabad, today, with its Convener Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in chair.

The participants of the meeting said that India was violating international law in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said the officials of New Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA) along with Indian paramilitary personnel raid the homes of Hurriyat leaders, human rights activists, journalists and even ordinary people in the territory and harass the residents.—KMS