Elderly woman, ‘set ablaze’ in Sherakot

An elderly woman, ‘set ablaze’ by unidentified men, died in Sherakot. Reportedly, 70-year old Parveen was set on fire at her home. As a result, she sustained severe burns and died during treatment at a hospital. The culprits managed to escape.

Police said the victim’s brother, Iqbal, alleged that Parveen’s niece and her husband are involved in the murder. Police have registered a case and are looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, a six-year-old girl from Kot Lakhpat was reunited with her parents on Sunday.

Police made the announcement at local mosques and the family was reunited. The girl and her parents came from Pattoki to meet their relatives in Kot Lakhpat, Lahore.—INP

