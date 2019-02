Faisalabad

An elderly couple succumbed to burn injuries as their house caught fire due to gas leakage at chak Jhumra road in the area of Nishatabad police station here on Monday.

Meanwhile, a factory worker was killed when his overdress entangled with a machine at Islamia Park Road here Monday. Rescue 1122 said that Manzoor (45) son of Abdus Shakoor was busy in work in Ghaffar Weaving Factory near Sitara Spinning Islamia Road when his overdress (Chaddar) entangled with a weaving loom.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp