Elder brother of senior journalist passes away

Staff Report

Badin

Ahmed Khan Chandio,elder brother of senior journalist Dodo Chandio passed away.He was ailing of chronic disease for log.He was laid to rest in the graveyard of village Rasheed Chandio near Tando Bago.

The funeral was attended by huge number of citizens, villagers, journalists and representitives of civil society, social organizations and political parties.On the other hand,Tanveer Ahmed Arain,SVP Hyderabad Union of Journalists(HUJ)and president, Badin press club,Shoukat Memon, G.secretary, I mran Abbas Khuwaja,vice president, Ashfaque Memon,Shad Altaf Memon, Sawan Khaskheli, Hameed Soomro, Shakoor Memon, Sulleman Mandhro, Ashraf Memon, Sarang Junejo and others have condoled with senior journalist Dodo Chandio on sad demise of his elder brother’s death.