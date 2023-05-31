Elder brother of ex MPA Mian Aslam taken into custody

The police on Tuesday took into custody elder brother of former provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Aslam Iqbal.

It should be mentioned here that Mian Aslam Iqbal was nominated in violent protests and murder cases after in reaction to the detention of party chief Imran Khan.

The police have narrowed the sphere for detention of Mian Aslam Iqbal and raids were being conducted in this regard.

Elder brother of ex MPA, Mian Akram Iqbal was taken into custody by DSP CIA Cantt from Samanabad area of Lahore during installation of security cameras at his home.