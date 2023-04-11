Elahi urges PPP not to be involved in conspiracy to break Constitution

PTI Central President and ex-chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has urged upon the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) not be involved in the conspiracy to break the Constitution, “if it claims to have made the Constitution”.

He also lashed out at the prime minister, saying Shehbaz Sharif has followed the path of open rebellion against the Constitution.During a meeting with senior Punjab bureaucrats, including Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ghuman, Chaudhry Waseem Ramey, Abdullah Yusuf Waraich, and others, on Monday, Elahi said: “Shehbaz Sharif is being given direct instructions by the government’s ‘godfather’ (Nawaz Sharif) from London.” The PTI central president, “Parliament cannot refuse to provide funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding elections.

“Anyone who refuses will be held in contempt of court.” In the judicial wrangling among the Supreme Court judges, Elahi said, “The entire nation stands with Chief Justice (Umar Ata Bandial) to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution.”

Elahi vowed not to let Nawaz’s desire of “humiliating the judiciary” succeed. On the one hand, he said, the 50th anniversary of the Constitution was being celebrated while on the other, the same Constitution was being flouted. Elahi urged the Pakistan Peoples Party not be involved in the conspiracy to break the Constitution, “if it claims to have made the Constitution”. In the form of Shehbaz, he said, the nation had been humiliated for a year.

“The lesson of the last year is that Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan cannot go together anymore. Shahbaz Sharif’s one-year government has shaken the hearth of the country.” He said those who had brought Shahbaz a year ago were now “regretting it”.