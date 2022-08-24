Elahi, UAE envoy discuss issues of mutual interest

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zabi called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at Punjab House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Issues of mutual interest, the promotion of relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates and increasing cooperation in various fields were discussed on this occasion.

The UAE ambassador congratulated ParvezElahi on assuming the post of the chief minister and invited him to visit the UAE.

It was mutually agreed to start work on the Mubarak Center at Ferozepur Road in Lahore while agreeing that close contact will be further enhanced in future to promote economic ties.

Parvez Elahi thanked UAE’s Minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan as the Dhabi Group would invest billions of rupees.

The Punjab government would provide full support for the construction of Mubarak Center; he added and noted that Mubarak Center would be the tallest building in Lahore.

State-of-the-art Mubarak Center would have business centers and a 7 Star Hotel which would be linked to the Gaddafi Stadium by a flyover. This plan would greatly facilitate the international players’ access to Gaddafi Stadium while relieving the torment of traffic jams on the busy roads of Lahore during the tournaments, he mentioned.

The CM said that this project was started during his previous tenure; unfortunately, the project fell victim to the vengeful politics of PMLN.

Now, this government would advance the work on this project rapidly as it would boost commercial activities while creating employment opportunities, he further said.

The CM noted that brotherly relations exist between Pakistan and UAE and added that the time has come to transform these relations into a strategic partnership.

There are immense opportunities for investment in Punjab and the UAE’s investors could benefit from them, he remarked.

UAE’s cooperation in the development of Pakistan is worthy of praise and the provincial government values its cooperation for the improvement of education, health and other sectors, he added.

Business-to-business delegations’ visits are also important and I would visit the UAE at the earliest opportunity, said Parvez Elahi.

The UAE ambassador appreciated the CM’s interest in investment promotion and mentioned that UAE’s investment companies are interested in investing in Pakistan.

The Mubarak Center project would further boost bilateral relations. Pakistan is our second home and relations would be further strengthened.

The UAE leadership stands with Pakistan and we would welcome you on your arrival in the United Arab Emirates, he concluded. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi was also present.