Elahi suggests new bulletproof container for PTI long march

Punjab Police present security plan for participants from Wazirabad to Rawalpindi

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has ordered foolproof security arrangements from Wazirabad to Rawalpindi for the participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march.

Presiding over a meeting on Tuesday, he asserted that there would be no compromise on the security of the PTI leadership and the participants, and the use of bulletproof rostrum and glass should be ensured on the container leading the march.

He said a new bulletproof container should be prepared. The Punjab government would provide all possible support in this regard, he said.

Police officials presented a proposed plan regarding security of the long march in the meeting attended by PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Q leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Moonis Elahi, Umar Ayub and Hussain Elahi.

The participants reviewed in detail the security arrangements for the march that would resume on ings along the route.

About 15,000 police personnel will be deployed on the route, he noted. The chief minister said the police control room should actively function round the clock.

The long march should be monitored with drone cameras and two-tier security should be arranged, he added.

He emphasised that foolproof security arrangements should be made in every aspect and police and administrative officers should be deputed for coordination in each district.

He said additional police force should be called from other districts to Rawalpindi.