Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Parvez Elahi has been shifted to the Adiala Jail while his wife has challenged his detention under the Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order act in the Lahore High Court.

According to jail officials, Elahi was moved from Camp Jail at 5am on Wednesday and shifted to Adiala via motorway.

The former Punjab chief minister was arrested under 3 MPO on the orders of deputy commissioner Lahore.

According to sources within the jail, due to the high-profile nature of the case, Elahi has been transferred with the government’s approval.

Meanwhile, Elahi’s wife Qaisara has approached the LHC over the detention and named the additional chief secretary and inspector general jails as the respondent.