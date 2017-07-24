Elahi seeks JIT on Punjab projects

Claims AGP points-out corruption in all projects, nation will forget Panama case after findings

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Sunday demanded formation of JIT on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government projects and claimed that the nation will forget Panama case after its findings. He said this while addressing a press conference along with party’s Central Secretary General and MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema and Provincial General Secretary Ch Zaheeruddin here Sunday. He said that the Auditor General and the Accountant General of Pakistan have pinpointed corruption in every project of present Punjab government. Throwing a challenge for live TV debate about Punjab Government performance during his five years tenure and their 15 years rule in every sector and transparency in the projects, he said that in every scheme and project like orange line, jangla bus, power projects sasti roti, lap top, Danish Schools, Ashiana Housing scheme commission of billions of rupees was eaten.

Elahi said for misleading the people Shahbaz Sharif is saying that JIT in its report has not been able to level corruption charge on any project of the government but do not tell that JIT was not constituted top investigate corruption in any government project and it was entrusted responsibility only to investigate Panama corruption case. Presenting instances of corruption in Punjab, he said that the Auditor General of Pakistan has reported corruption of Rs 25 billion in Sasti Roti and illegal payments of Rs 4. 88 billion in Danish School Scheme while in the Lap Top Scheme the Accountant General of Pakistan has pointed out corruption of Rs 2 billion, there is no record about spending of Rs one billion in jangla bus service because this record had been burnt whereas Rs 16. 35 crore were misappropriated through defective escalators.

He said that with a cost of Rs 260 billion Orange Line project has become earn dollar train (dollar kumao train), for this our tenure Asian Development Bank approved loan at 0. 25 per cent mark loan was return and loan was secured from Exim Bank at 3. 25 per cent mark up whereas an official inquiry on being pointed out by China loss of Rs 6 billion was caused to the public exchequer only on account of defective pillars but with the government connivance no action was taken against contractor, likewise after showing expenditure of Rs 17 billion on Bahawalpur Solar project now an attempt it is being to sell it cheaply and even Rs 6 billion are not being offered, initial cost of Nandipur project was Rs 23 billion which was escalated to Rs 84 billion and even after this much expenditure it could run only for one week, there are reports of misappropriation of Rs 10 billion in Ashiana scheme, firstly cost of 5 marla flat was put at Rs 9 lakh and then the cost was increased to Rs 15 lakh and size was reduced to three marla, after announcing of construction of 50 thousand houses only 350 houses could be constructed and to cover up misappropriation this project has also been put on sale. Eahi said that Shahbaz Sharif challenges Imran Khan that China has never been in power in Punjab, if Shahbaz Sharif wants to compare his performance then he should do this with our government tenure in Punjab.