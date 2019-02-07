Elahi rules out possibility of mid-term elections

Riyadh

Speaker of Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has denied the possibility of mid-term elections, saying that no such issue has risen in past four months which makes one think of holding mid-term polls.

According to details, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is currently on his visit to Saudi Arabia. During his visit, he was invited to dinner by Ex-MNA Chaudhry Nazeer Ahmad where Pakistani community residing in Riyadh was also present.

Addressing the gathered community, Pervaiz Elahi claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to strengthen Pakistan economically, but the irony is that he has been given an empty treasury.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp