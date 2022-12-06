Elahi reveals plan to link Gujranwala to Lahore-Sialkot motorway

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday revealed plan to connect Gujranwala to the Lahore–Sialkot motorway.

A delegation from the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry met with Parvez Elahi, former federal minister Moonis Elahi, while at the meeting, MNA Hussain Elahi was also present.

CM Elahi said that the project connecting Gujranwala to the Lahore–Sialkot motorway will greatly benefit the people of Gujranwala.

The chief minister of Punjab said, “I own Gujranwala, which I will visit shortly, and I will immediately address citizen problems based on priority. We shall examine every aspect of the development of a new industrial state for industrialists.—NNI