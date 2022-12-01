Elahi reassures Imran over dissolution of Punjab Assembly

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and reaffirmed the Pakistan Muslim League-Q’s support for Imran’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

While informing about the meeting on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, former federal minister Moonis Elahi said that they (PML-Q) have assured Imran that the chief minister’s slot belongs to him and CM Elahi will dissolve Punjab Assembly on the former premier’s direction. In the meeting, the chief minister was accompanied by Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi while PTI senior leader and former federal minister Parvez Khattak and Imran Khan’s political adviser Hafiz Farhat Abbas were also present.

The chief minister handed over his recommendations on the dissolution of the provincial assembly to the PTI chief. He assured the former premier that he fully supported his decision to resign from the provincial assembly and said that the decision rested only with Imran Khan.

He also underlined that the country should move towards snap polls in case the ruling coalition resigned from the assembly.

The two leaders also discussed the political situation, administrative matters and rules of procedure of the Punjab Assembly while the chief minister informed Imran about relief-oriented programmes in the province. In addition, matters pertaining to constitutional procedures and the expected plans of the Pakistan Democratic Movement to avert the dissolution also came under discussion. Elahi said that PDM was merely bragging about their vote count in the Punjab Assembly, as the opposition alliance does not have the required majority to topple the government in the province.