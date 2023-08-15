Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday was arrested once again by the National Accountability Bureau team shortly after he was released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Elahi had been released by the prison authorities following the expiration of his detention period. However, as he emerged from the central gate of Adiala Jail, a NAB team comprising personnel from Rawalpindi and Lahore took him into custody once again.

Subsequently, the NAB team promptly presented Elahi before a local court, where they sought a transitory remand. The court, in response, granted a one-day transitory remand of the former Punjab chief minister.