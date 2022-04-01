Elahi meets Chheena group Ministers approach Tareen group for support

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with the head of Chheena group, Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena, at his residence in Lahore on Thursday and requested him to support his nomination for the seat of Punjab chief minister.

On the other hand, a delegation of provincial ministers met with Tareen group members and requested them to support Pervez Elahi for the post of Chief Minister.

In the Elahi-Chhheena meeting MNA Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Chaudhry Zaheeruddin were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Chheena said that he and members of his group’s meeting with Chaudhry Pervaiz was very productive, and hoped to announce the group’s decision in 24 hours.

In another development provincial ministers Sabtin Khan, Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, Syed Samsam Bukhari and Dr Murad Ras Langarial called on Tareen Group.

The provincial ministers requested the group members to support Pervez Elahi for the Chief Minister’s post.

Seventeen PTI members, including Amir Liaquat, were expelled from the group Provincial ministers returned disappointed without assuring the support of Pervez Elahi.

Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed claimed that they are friends and will stay in touch in future also.