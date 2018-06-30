Elahi left Rs100b in exchequer, Shahbaz indebted it of Rs1500b: Shujaat

LAHORE : President of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that he had stated three years back that only solution to the problems of this country is national government.

In a statement issued here Saturday, he said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had left Rs 100 billion in exchequer on relinquishing chief minister-ship whereas Shehbaz Sharif has indebted it of Rs 1500 billion.

Ch Shujat Hussain said that after destroying national economy and rendering Punjab bankrupt Shehbaz Sharif is now supporting our demand for national government.

He alleged that Shehbaz tried to present everything wrongly in TV interview, pre-seeing defeat of N-League in the forthcoming elections he has endorsed national government for his personal interest.

The PML said that the game which N-League has played with economy of Pakistan in its last three weeks should be probed and the hands hidden behind record devaluation of Pakistani rupees in 70 years’ history should be given strictest punishment.