Elahi launches Ehsas ration subsidy programme of Rs100b

Dr Sania Nishtar gave detailed briefing to CM

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has launched Punjab Ehsaas Rashan Programme of Rs100 billion.

The Chairperson of Punjab Ehsaas Programme Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar, former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, Adviser Omar Sarfaraz Cheema also accompanied him.

CM started the Punjab Ehsas Rashan Programme from the Bismillah General Store in the Shadman market which got itself registered under the Ehsas Rashan Subsidy Programme.

CM was given a detailed briefing about the Punjab Ehsas Ration Programme by Dr.Sania Nishtar and apprised him about the components of the programme.

Later, the CM while talking with the media on the occasion said that the Punjab government has launched the Ehsas Ration Programme with a substantial amount of Rs 100 billion for 80 lac families of the province.

He disclosed that under the Punjab Ehsas Ration Subsidy Programme the deserving families will get flour, pulses, cooking oil and ghee at 40% subsidised rate.

He revealed that the deserving families can buy flour, ghee and pulses at 40% subsidy rate from the registered karyana stores and adding further edibles in the programme will be reviewed.

Ehsas Ration programme is the vision of our leader Imran Khan and we will extend the scope of Ehsas ration Programme to every street and town.

CM stated that 40% subsidy for the poor segment is a huge subsidy and the flood affectees of three flood-affected districts have also been registered in this programme.

The flood affectees will get a great benefit under the Punjab Ehsas Ration Subsidy Programme.80 thousand people have given their response with regard to this programme in one hour and thousands of families got themselves registered under this programme adding that the registration process will continue for two weeks.

CM paid tribute to Dr. Sania Nishtar for working day and night to make Ehsas Ration Programme a success.