Elahi lauds lawyers’ struggle

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior leader Ch. Parvez Elahi has said that struggle of lawyers community for supremacy of the Constitution and law and getting justice for the oppressed is bright chapter of our history while those blocking the way of justice will have to have to go now.

He said this while to a delegation of Sheikhupura District Bar Association which called on him headed by President Ch Ghulam Murtaza Virk, Secretary Rehana Naz Ghumman and senior and prominent lawyers at his residence here Sunday. Lawyers praised measures taking during the government of Ch Parvez Elahi in the Punjab for welfare and well-being of people belonging to all fields of life particularly of lawyers and quick provision of justice and curbing of crime including establishment of Punjab Criminal Prosecution for ensuring effective punishments to the criminals whereas Punjab Public Defender Service was also started so that resource less people could be provided free legal aid.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif had scrapped all his good work or tried to do that including facility of free treatment and operation in the government hospitals for lawyers. Ch Parvez Elahi also mentioned other steps taken for lawyers community during his tenure including regular annual funds provision to the tehsil bar level, construction of Judicial Complexes in all districts, residential colonies for the lawyers ad their appointments in all government departments as Legal Advisors.