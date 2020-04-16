Elahi lauds efforts of Dr Yasmin

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi presided over second video link meeting of All Parties Special Parliamentary Party on Corona on Thursday in which Health Minister Dr Yasmin Radhed, Secretary Health Usman and Nabeel Awan briefed about measures in the context of corona.

Besides Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat, MPAs Nazeer Ahmad Chohan, Sajid Ahmad Khan, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Sardar Ovais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Samiullah Khan, Khwaja Salman Rafique, Amin Zulqarnain, Malik Ahmad Ali Aulakh and Mohammad Moavia attended the meeting and put forth their proposals. On this occasion, Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti and Director General Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were also present.

Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that under Punjab Assembly Rule 133-A pre-budget session was in progress which had to be adjourned due to Covid-19, in this context Assembly members proposals and suggestions are of great importance, as such I want this forum that honourable members of the assembly should send their proposals to the assembly secretariat so that these can be sent to the Finance Department, Insha Allah this committee meeting regarding pre-budget is also to be convened next week as per programme in which Finance Department will also be included for their proposals.

He appreciated Dr Yasmin Rashed, Usman and Nabeel Awan efforts over prevention from coronavirus in Punjab and preventive measures and congratulated them.

He said there is need for improving corona testing standard, Gujrat’s three persons were tested in the government laboratory which were positive, when these very persons were tested in private laboratory then these were negative, either equipments of these laboratories are not functioning properly or there is any other reason because of which people are getting worried, as such quality of standard will have to be improved.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that wheat harvesting season has come, now “baardana” will be distributed and due to rush in these places there can be problems, as such the Food Department and the Health Department together should make special arrangements for protection against Corona.

He said that Corona patients should not be maltreated, they should be health with due honour and respect.

Provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja said that the Parliamentary Committee recommendations would be presented before the Chief Minister Punjab.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashed and senior officers briefed the participants regarding corona in the Punjab and thanked for supporting the government in making the arrangements.

Dr Yasmin Rashed said that we duly acknowledge with gratitude this effort of Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi, surely after this conference there will be improvement in the context of arrangements.

Sajid Ahmad Khan, Nazeer Ahmad Chohan and Aminul Zulqarnain said that the system should be such that tests should be undertaken by reaching out to the people, Nishan-e-Haider or gold medal should be awarded to the doctors and medical staff fighting against Corona like the army.

Ahmad Ali Aulakh said that thousands of people out of those who have come from abroad have not been traced out so far, they should be located.

After listening to the proposals and complaints of all members, Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi directed the concerned departments that these should be implemented and the Parliamentary Committee should be briefed in the next meeting.