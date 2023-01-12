Elahi has only 175 votes not 187 in Punjab Assembly: Sana

Punjab govt commits corruption of one billion rupees daily

Amraiz Khan

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has only 175 votes instead of 187 he is claiming. He was of the view that Elahi cannot take a vote of confidence since he does not have the required number of the members.

He added that the Punjab CM was given 20 to 22 days during which he committed corruption of billions of rupees daily. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

The federal minister claimed that six voters of Parvez Elahi are out of the country whose travel history is available with PML-N. If PTI tried to rig the voting process they would produce proof in the Assembly.

He said that the coalition government has 179 members in the Punjab assembly and that the government can be successful in the run-off election.

“Monish Elahi has gone abroad on a charter plane with looted money and he may not return to the country.”

Rana Sanaullah also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Chairman Imran Khan and said that he is a “scumbag” in the country’s politics who taught people to be rude.

He said Imran Khan is directly involved in Punjab’s corruption. He lamented that the PTI government had also embezzled a hefty amount of Rs 5 billion in Al-Qadir University.

He urged the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court to resolve Wazirabad’s incident forensic report issue. He said the JIT report submitted by Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was made at the behest of Imran Khan. He said that the incident in Wazirabad is true, the accused Naveed fired but Imran Khan did not get hit.

While citing the Lahore High Court’s Dec 28, 2022, order, wherein the court had reinstated the Pakistan Muslim League-Q’s leader as the chief minister, Sana said that the court gave relief to Elahi which “cost the people of Punjab very much”.

He further requested the LHC to give an early decision in the CM’s petition against his de-notification by Governor Balighur Rehman for not taking a vote of confidence under Article 130 (7) of the Constitution.

The interior minister also said PTI members want to side with the federal government but the May 17, 2022, decision of the Supreme Court is stopping them, adding that now the members are expressing their anger by not giving a vote of confidence to Elahi.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that he will go to Islamabad only after retaking the Punjab government.