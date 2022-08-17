Elahi hands over 75 new ambulances to REOs

Restores risk allowance for rescuers

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has formally expanded the scope of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) to all Tehsils of Punjab.

In a ceremony “Expansion of emergency service to all tehsils of Punjab & distribution of ambulances” held at Emergency Services Academy here on Wednesday, the chief minister handed over 75 new ambulances to Regional Emergency Officers (REOs) for commencing rescue service in the remaining 37 tehsils of Punjab.

The chief minister graced the ceremony as chief guest while Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, and IG Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar adorned the occasion as guests of honor. DG Emergency Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Regional Emergency Officers, Districts Emergency Officers, senior officers from Rescue Headquarters, and Academy were also present at the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that after the establishment of the emergency service in all districts of Punjab, the expansion of Rescue 1122 started in a phased manner and now its expansion process had been completed.

He said that Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued over 10 million emergency victims and its Fire & Rescue Service had so far responded to over 195000 fire emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs. 575 billions with professional firefighting in the modern lines. “The Emergency Services Academy has trained over 23,000 emergency personnel for all provinces of Pakistan since its inception,” he added.

Not only Rescue 1122 had provided a sense of safety to the citizens but also the team of Emergency Services Academy gained honor for every Pakistani after securing first certification in South Asia from the United Nation, he said and added that now, Pakistan Rescue Team stood amongst the first class team of the world, which was a matter of great pleasure for every Pakistan. He also announced Rescue Risk Allowance as per basic pay scale-2022 for the employees.