An accountability court in Lahore handed over former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to the National Accountability Court on an 8-day physical remand in the Rs250 million corruption case in Gujrat development schemes.The court ordered to produce Elahi again on August 29.

NAB prosecutor Waris Janjua requested the court to extend the physical remand of the PTI leader. Elahi’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz opposed the NAB’s plea. He said that they have challenged the repeated arrests of Pervaiz Elahi in the High Court and the Supreme Court.

He said so far, the decision of the High Court and the Supreme Court has not come. He said if the NAB officials are asking for physical remand, his client should be remanded into NAB custody for only a few days.—NNI