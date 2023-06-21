Amraiz Khan Lahore

In the case of illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly, the court on Tuesday gave a big relief to Parvez Elahi.

The bail application of former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was approved after his arrest. The bail application of former Secretary Coordination Punjab Assembly Rai Mumtaz was also approved. The court has ordered his release on a bail bond of 10, 10 lakhs.

Special anti-corruption judge Ali Raza Awan has issued a warrant for the release of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s close aide.

The court gave a decision on Parvez Elahi’s bail application, President Lahore Bar Rana Intizar gave arguments on behalf of Pervez Elahi, and Special Prosecutor Abdul Samad completed the arguments on behalf of anti-corruption.

The lawyer said that Parvez Elahi and the other accused employed 12 candidates who failed the written exam in grade 17 in Punjab Assembly, clear evidence of tampering was found in the documents and records, and the candidate who had 8 marks was recruited. On the other hand, the candidate securing 58 marks was rejected, and fake testing services were hired for scams in the recruitment process.