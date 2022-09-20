Elahi for law to make educational institutions free from drugs

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Monday said the government has decided to introduce an effective law so as to purge the educational institutions from the scourge of narcotics.

Under the new legislation, owners of educational institutions will be held responsible for the use of drugs by the students, he added while speaking at the ‘All Secretaries Conference” here at Durbar Hall in Civil Secretariat.

Former Federal Minister Munis Elahi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Principal Secretary Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Senior Member Board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional Chief Secretary Asadullah Khan, Former Principal Secretary Chief Minister GM Sikandar, and secretaries of other departments participated in the meeting. The CM gave guidelines to provincial secretaries for early completion of price control plans, good governance, and development projects.

He also ordered to formulate a workable strategy regarding price controlling of the daily commodities of life. The conference also considered the proposal to restore the magisterial system for price control in the province.

Elahi said that the performance of the officers will be evaluated by the completion of development projects. Thus, provincial secretaries should make accurate projects and ensure the timely utilization of funds.

An implementation mechanism will be established to ensure speedy disposal of the summary or file in the Chief Minister’s Office. Decision on summary or file should be within two days, Elahi ordered.