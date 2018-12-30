Elahi ensures Phase-II of Journalists Colony

Staff Reporter

Journalists Panel candidate for the office of the President of the Press Club Lahore Arshad Ansari along with a delegation called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Salik Hussain at their residence Saturday and exchanged views regarding problems faced by the journalists and their solution.

Delegation included candidate for Secretary Shehzad Hussain Butt, PFUJ Secretary General Rana Muhammad Azeem, President Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) Naeem Haneef and Deputy Secretary Information PML Punjab Nasir Ramzan Gujjar,

On this occasion, Ch Parvez Elahi said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will be apprised about Phase-II, hopefully the plots will be allotted to the journalists at the earliest possible.

Acknowledging and duly appreciating meritorious services of Ch Parvez Elahi for the journalists, President candidate of the Journalists Panel Arshad Ansari and PFUJ Secretary General PFUJ Rana Muhammad Azeem said that he had won the hearts of the journalists’ community by providing shelter to the homeless journalists and the journalists cannot forget this “ehsan” whole life.

They said that Ch Parvez Elahi is the founder Phase-I of the Journalists Colony and through his efforts Phase-II establishment is also being ensured.—NNI

