Elahi deposits Rs 25.6m in Punjab CM relief fund

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has deposited Rs 25.6 million in Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Coronavirus.

According to details, the PA speaker made a telephonic contact with CM Usman Buzdar and announced to deposit over 25 million in his relief fund for coronavirus.

Reportedly, he has submitted his one month salary in the relief fund as well. The CM Punjab has appreciated Pervaiz Elahi’s gesture saying that together they will defeat this menace of coronavirus.

Besides that, all the Punjab Assembly members, including Deputy Speaker, and grade 16 to grade 22 officers of the Assembly Secretary have also deposited their one-month salary in the Punjab Government relief fund.