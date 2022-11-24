Elahi declares Imran only honest leader, urges nation to support him

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has urged the nation to support Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan as he is the only honest leader after Quaid-e-Azam. The nation has got a leader like Imran Khan and they should be thankful as well as pray for him.

He vowed that we will work together with PTI for the welfare of the masses. Pakistan will lead under the leadership of Imran Khan and the green passport will attain respect across the globe.

Addressing a big public rally at Jahanian on Wednesday, CM Pervaiz Elahi said that we would give such a humiliating defeat to PML-N that they would never be able to regain their ground.

Shahbaz Sharif did not feel ashamed even after going to Sharm El Sheikh and Shahbaz Sharif does not know how to ask for money.

He denounced that Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and PML-N did not do anything for the well-being of the masses. Those rulers who come into power to mint money do not get any divine blessings and reward.

The chief minister stated that he had left Rs.400 billion surplus in the national exchequer in his previous tenure. We are working jointly with the PTI for the religion and things are getting easier with the blessings of religion.

If the children do not recite Nazra and Quranic translation then they cannot become doctors and engineers. The public will be pleased when they are provided facilities. He stated that he would visit again before elections and ask whether satisfactory public work has been done or not adding that he would frequently visit Jahanian.

He announced to give ownership rights to all the kachi abadies of Jahanian and disclosed that we are upgrading Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Jahanian from 40 beds to 150 beds. Blood bank and labour room will also be established in the hospital.

Trauma centre will be established in Jahanian and Bahauddin Zakria University Campus will be set up in Jahanian and Kacha Khoo. Girls Degree College of Jahanian will be upgraded and new children hospital will also be established in Jahanian.

Pervez Elahi said that the scope of speedo bus service will be enhanced upto Jahanian and Thatta Sadiq Abad. 11 BHUs of Jahanian will be provided ambulances and rescue-1122 motorbike service will be launched in Jahanian. Rs.20 crore will be allocated for the sewerage system of Thatta Sadiq Abad. 100 KM Carpeted roads will be constructed in PP-210 and PP-209. 50 filtration plants will be installed in NA-147 constituency. MRI machine will be installed in the district headquarters hospital Khanewal.

He highlighted that from where he had left the welfare work of the poor people will again be started from there. Female students will be awarded double scholarship in south Punjab. Free solar pumps will given to every farmer holding less than 12.5 acres of land.

Earlier, CM Pervaiz Elahi laid the foundation stone of the construction and extension of road from bridge 114-10/R Multan Vehari Road to bridge 132-10/R Multan Dunyapur Road.

The total cost on the construction will amount to Rs.71.40 crore on the 15 KM long road and lacs of residents will be given transportation facilitation with the construction of this road.—INP